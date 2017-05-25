Government News

Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 7:09 am 05/25/2017 07:09am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have approved the hunting of feral hogs and coyotes from hot air balloons.

Texas’ growing hog population causes millions of dollars’ worth of damage to crops every year. Texas has an estimated two million feral hogs. Their high breeding rate and lack of natural predators has seen their population explode

The state already allows the shooting of feral hogs from helicopters, but that is expensive and has not been very unsuccessful because the aircraft often scare the animals away. Hot air balloons are quieter and offer a more stable shooting platform.

The bill requires the state to license hot air balloon hunting.

The bill passed the Senate Wednesday night and now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for his consideration.

