St. Louis mayor wants Confederate monument removed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis may soon join the growing list of cities removing monuments to the Confederacy.

City officials said Tuesday that Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the 32-foot-tall monument in Forest Park removed as quickly as possible, and is looking into engineering options to take it down. It will likely be placed in storage since previous efforts to find a museum to house it have been unsuccessful.

Other cities are grappling with what to do about Confederate monuments and statues.

New Orleans recently removed two of four statues honoring Confederate-era figures. Plans are in place to remove a statue of a Confederate general in Charlottesville, Virginia, leading to a scuffle over the weekend. And commissioners in Orlando, Florida, are discussing whether to remove from a downtown park a statue recognizing Confederate veterans.