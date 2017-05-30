Government News

Settlement over protesters’ arrests gets initial approval

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:26 pm 05/30/2017 07:26pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has preliminarily approved a proposed settlement resolving a class action that accuses law enforcement agencies in Louisiana’s capital of violating the constitutional rights of protesters who were arrested after a deadly police shooting.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wilder-Doomes ruled Tuesday the settlement agreement “appears fair in all respects.”

The deal calls for awarding cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 to nearly 80 protesters who were arrested only on charges of obstructing a highway.

Police arrested nearly 200 people at protests in Baton Rouge after a white police officer shot and killed Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, during a struggle outside a convenience store on July 5, 2016.

Attorneys filed the suit on behalf of Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson and other arrested protesters.

