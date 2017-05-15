Government News

Senate moderates hold bipartisan health care talks

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 8:11 pm 05/15/2017 08:11pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate senators from the two major political parties have met to explore whether they can work together on bipartisan legislation overhauling the nation’s health care system.

Participants say they explored broad ideas and expected to meet again. Nearly a dozen Republican and Democratic senators attended.

The Monday evening session came as Republican senators have begun closed-door meetings aimed at crafting a GOP bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Democrats are expected to oppose that bill unanimously, forcing Republicans to pass it with only GOP votes.

Republicans have only a 52-48 Senate majority. That means they can afford to lose only two GOP senators, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote for a Republican bill.

