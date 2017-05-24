Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Russia set to reclaim…

Russia set to reclaim a seat on the FIFA Council

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:17 am 05/24/2017 10:17am
Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, second left, inspect the newly-built FC Krasnodar Stadium in the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool photo via AP)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russia is set to reclaim the spot on the FIFA Council stripped from the country’s deputy prime minister.

UEFA says 2018 World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin is the only applicant to fill Vitaly Mutko’s seat.

Sorokin must pass an eligibility test by a FIFA review panel to be the candidate for a Sept. 20 vote.

Mutko, who is also the chairman of the World Cup organizing committee, was blocked by the FIFA panel because of a conflict with his government duties.

However, a seat on the FIFA Council stayed vacant when a candidate from Iceland withdrew during the campaign.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Russia set to reclaim…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News