Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Retired officer found guilty…

Retired officer found guilty of kicking arrestee in face

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 11:56 am 05/31/2017 11:56am
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A retired police officer in Louisiana has been convicted of kicking an auto burglary suspect in the face while the arrestee was being handcuffed by an officer.

The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2rUxfLa ) reports that Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich found 66-year-old Van Ballard guilty of the felony charge on Tuesday. Zibilich imposed a two-year suspended sentence and two years’ inactive probation for the retired New Orleans police officer.

Ballard testified Tuesday that the kick to the 20-year-old suspect’s face was accidental. But the judge said he didn’t find Ballard’s explanation credible after viewing the body camera footage of the Nov. 3 arrest.

Ballard retired from the New Orleans department in 2012 after 25 years on the force.

After the arrest he was suspended as an Orleans Parish reserve deputy sheriff.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Retired officer found guilty…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News