Report: After Pulse, officers need to train for terrorism

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 4:04 pm 05/27/2017 04:04pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A paper written by staffers of a foundation that is reviewing how the Orlando Police Department responded to a mass shooting at a gay nightclub says police training and protocols may need to change.

The paper published earlier this month by staffers of the Police Foundation suggests that regular patrol officers should be trained in how to respond to a terrorist attack or a hostage situation.

Both situations usually are handled by highly-trained SWAT team members, but the paper says patrol officers are usually the first to get to a scene.

The foundation is reviewing the Orlando police response, but it hasn’t yet issued a report. The paper is unrelated to their probe.

The paper uses the nightclub massacre, as well as an attack in San Bernardino, California, as examples.

