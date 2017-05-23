Government News

Putin-backed commission launches Russian anti-doping plan

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian anti-doping commission set up by President Vladimir Putin has called for new measures to claw back prize money from drug cheats and to restore trust in Russian athletes.

The commission, headed by 82-year-old former International Olympic Committee member Vitaly Smirnov, denies the Russian government played any role in covering up drug use, as alleged by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigator last year.

However, it says rules need to be tightened and admits some coaches have been motivated to use “any means” to propel their athletes to victory.

Russian dopers benefit from “a lack of mechanisms to recover income from athletes, coaches and other specialists” if they break anti-doping rules, the commission says, arguing for the law to be changed to make this easier.

