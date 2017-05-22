Government News

Perry tours Y-12 nuclear weapons plant, Oak Ridge

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 6:49 pm 05/22/2017 06:49pm
Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday, May 22, 2017. Perry said his goal is to protect jobs and funding for his agency and its research facilities. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is touting the roles of the Y-12 nuclear weapons plant and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory as central to the country’s national defense and economic development goals.

Perry said Monday that he will fight to keep jobs and boost funding for the 17 national laboratories such as Oak Ridge and other Department of Energy facilities. The secretary’s comments appeared at odds with President Donald Trump’s budget priorities released in March that outlined $900 million in cuts to the department’s Office of Science, which oversees 10 national labs including Oak Ridge.

Perry, a former Texas governor, likened the budget proposal to an opening offer that he expects to see significantly changed in Congress. In Perry’s words: “This is not my first rodeo when it comes budgeting.”

