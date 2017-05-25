Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Oakland proposes $1 million…

Oakland proposes $1 million for teen in police sex scandal

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:50 pm 05/25/2017 08:50pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oakland, California is proposing to pay nearly $1 million to the teen daughter of a police dispatcher who says she was sexually abused by officers.

The teen, now 19, said Oakland Police officers exploited and victimized her while she worked as an underage prostitute.

Her allegations led to the abrupt resignation of former Police Chief Sean Whent last year and caused turmoil in several Bay Area police departments. The teen says she had sex with two dozen police officers, some when she was younger than 18. Most of the officers worked in Oakland.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.

The Oakland city attorney recommends that the city pay her $989,000 to settle her claims. The Oakland City Council will consider the settlement Tuesday.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Oakland proposes $1 million…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News