Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to…

Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to Cuba to visit grandparents

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:30 am 05/20/2017 11:30am
Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Make-A-Wish New Jersey has surprised an 11-year-old lymphoma patient with a trip to Cuba.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAevh7 ) reports Tyler Machado thought he was heading to the doctor’s office Friday morning. But he instead was greeted with a red carpet leading to a stretch limousine.

Tyler is the first child from the United States to go to Cuba through Make-A-Wish since the travel ban was lifted under the Obama administration.

Tyler’s mother says her son is a “family person” who has always wanted to go to Cuba to meet his grandparents. Her son said he was happy before heading out on his six-day trip.

The communications director for Make-A-Wish says the foundation is working on trips to Cuba for other children throughout the U.S.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News