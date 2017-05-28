Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 'Mad Dog' Mattis sleeps…

‘Mad Dog’ Mattis sleeps well, keeps others awake

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:46 pm 05/28/2017 12:46pm
Share
Secretary of Defense James Mattis walks into Michie Stadium to give the commencement address, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in West Point, N.Y. Nine Hundred and thirty six cadets received their diplomas, most of whom will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the army. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Watch out for the “Mad Dog” when the sun goes down.

That’s the message Sunday from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, whose nickname has been used by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The Pentagon chief is a battle-hardened, tough-talking retired Marine Corps general who was entrusted with some of the most challenging commands in the military.

So what might you expect him to say when asked, “What keeps you awake at night?”

Maybe another missile launch from North Korea? An attack by Islamic State militants? An incident in the South China Sea?

“Nothing,” he tells CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“I keep other people awake at night.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 'Mad Dog' Mattis sleeps…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News