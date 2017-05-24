Government News

Longtime Trump attorney set to aid president amid probe

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:56 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has retained his longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz as part of a still-forming outside legal team that will represent him in the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. They demanded anonymity because they’re not authorized to disclose personnel moves. The people stressed that other lawyers are likely to be brought on.

Since the early 2000s, Kasowitz has represented Trump on some of his most nettlesome legal issues, including the Trump University fraud case. He has another client in the news: recently ousted Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly.

Kasowitz is founding partner of a giant legal firm that since 2013 has also included former Sen. Joe Lieberman, whom Trump recently interviewed as a potential head of the FBI.

Government News