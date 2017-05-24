Government News

Key benchmarks in President Donald Trump’s budget

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 2:41 am 05/24/2017 02:41am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sent Congress his recommended budget for the coming fiscal year. It includes steep cuts to many programs relied on by the poor, such as Medicaid and food stamps, and greater spending on the military.

Here’s a look at the budget by the numbers:

$4.1 trillion — Total proposed spending by the federal government for next year

$3.6 trillion — The spending cuts over the decade that the White House says would bring about a balanced budget.

$610 billion — How much the president proposes to save over the coming decade in Medicaid, the program that pays the health care and nursing home bills for millions of low-income Americans.

$191 billion — How much the president proposes to save over the coming decade on food stamps.

$2.6 billion — The amount for border security, includes $1.6 billion to “plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border.”

56,400 — The number of soldiers, sailors and airmen that would be added to the Defense Department’s ranks above that planned by the Obama administration.

6 — The number of weeks of paid leave for new mothers and fathers under a proposed program to help new parents “bond with a new child without worrying about paying their bills.”

