K9 partner of slain Kentucky officer dies

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:30 am 05/24/2017 10:30am
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A retired police dog in Kentucky has died just two days before the four-year anniversary of his partner’s death in the line of duty.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2qbwn4H ) that Figo died Tuesday after battling illness for several months. The drug-sniffing German shepherd was a K-9 officer with Bardstown police and the partner of 33-year-old Officer Jason Ellis, who was shot multiple times while driving home May 25, 2013.

Figo drew media attention when he was photographed placing a paw next to Ellis’ casket at the funeral. After Ellis’ death, Figo retired to live with the officer’s wife and two sons.

Posts on the Facebook page Friends of Figo say the dog died peacefully in his sleep and the family hopes to bury him alongside Ellis.

Ellis’ killing remains unsolved.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Government News