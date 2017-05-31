Government News

Investigator: Deadly shooting began when fugitive confronted

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:08 pm 05/31/2017 01:08pm
DALLAS (AP) — A private investigator says a shooting at a Texas car dealership that left three men dead involved two investigators who had confronted a fugitive wanted in Minnesota on several felony charges.

Stew Peters, a bail investigator with the private Minnesota-based company U.S. Fugitive Recovery and Extradition, said Wednesday the two men had tracked 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson to a Nissan dealership in Greenville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Peters says Hutchinson had been sought since March when he failed to appear for court in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis.

Hutchinson was wanted on charges that included assaulting a law enforcement officer.

He identified Fidel Garcia Jr. as one of the private investigators who was killed. He couldn’t confirm the name of the second investigator.

