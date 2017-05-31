HUD chief Carson to ramp up public profile, outline vision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson — one of the biggest names to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet — has kept a relatively low-profile in his first months on the job.

But that’s expected to change, with the former presidential candidate making a series of appearances in Washington in coming days to lay out a vision for the housing agency he leads and to try to avoid the controversies that have stemmed from some of his early remarks.

Carson headlines a homeownership forum on Thursday and heads to Capitol Hill next week to testify about deep cuts planned for his department in Trump’s proposed 2018 budget.

Carson sparked outrage early on as secretary when he compared slaves to immigrants, and later said poverty is largely “a state of mind.”