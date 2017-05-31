Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » HUD chief Carson to…

HUD chief Carson to ramp up public profile, outline vision

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 4:16 pm 05/31/2017 04:16pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson — one of the biggest names to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet — has kept a relatively low-profile in his first months on the job.

But that’s expected to change, with the former presidential candidate making a series of appearances in Washington in coming days to lay out a vision for the housing agency he leads and to try to avoid the controversies that have stemmed from some of his early remarks.

Carson headlines a homeownership forum on Thursday and heads to Capitol Hill next week to testify about deep cuts planned for his department in Trump’s proposed 2018 budget.

Carson sparked outrage early on as secretary when he compared slaves to immigrants, and later said poverty is largely “a state of mind.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » HUD chief Carson to…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News