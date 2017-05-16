Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Homes of India's ex-finance…

Homes of India’s ex-finance minister, son searched in probe

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 3:55 am 05/16/2017 03:55am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top investigating agency searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday as part of a financial misconduct investigation.

A spokesman for the Central Bureau of Investigation said the early morning raids involved an investigation into investment clearances given to a company while Chidambaram was in office. The CBI has also raided several other offices in New Delhi and its suburbs, as well as in Mumbai and Chennai.

The investigation stems from allegations that Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, received bribes to get foreign investment clearances for a media company while his father was in office.

Chidambaram was finance minister until his Congress party-led government was voted out of power in 2014.

He has denied any wrongdoing and says the investigation is an attempt to silence his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. A Congress party spokesman called the raids and the investigation “revenge” for Chidambaram’s strong words against the current government.

Shaina N.C., a spokeswoman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said the investigation was “not a witch hunt” against Chidambaram and that the CBI investigations were free of government pressures.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Homes of India's ex-finance…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News