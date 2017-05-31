Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Federal investigation opened after…

Federal investigation opened after city votes down mosque

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 11:54 am 05/31/2017 11:54am
Share

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a New Jersey city that told a Muslim group it couldn’t build a mosque.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey confirmed that it is investigating after Bayonne rejected the mosque’s application.

The Bayonne Muslims filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its zoning board last week arguing that they were turned down following an onslaught of bigotry.

The zoning board voted 4-3 in favor of the mosque proposal in March, but it needed a minimum of five votes to pass. The city’s lawyers have declined to comment.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled a settlement between a different New Jersey town that requires it to allow a mosque to be built after a similar zoning dispute.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Federal investigation opened after…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News