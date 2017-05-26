Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Ethiopia charges 2 with…

Ethiopia charges 2 with terrorism over deadly stampede

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 4:49 am 05/26/2017 04:49am
Share

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia has charged two people with terrorism, saying they caused a stampede last year that killed dozens of people and led the government to declare a state of emergency.

These are the first people charged in the October stampede at a religious festival in the restive Oromia region amid months of anti-government protests.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate says Tufa Melka is accused of snatching a microphone from community leaders and causing trouble during the festival, while Kedir Bedasso is accused of orchestrating the violence by phone.

The government has said the stampede south of the capital, Addis Ababa, killed 55 but opposition groups and activists say the toll was much higher.

The state of emergency was declared three days later as protests demanding wider political freedoms engulfed the capital.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Ethiopia charges 2 with…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News