Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » DHS hopeful Clarke denies…

DHS hopeful Clarke denies plagiarism in master’s thesis

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 10:02 am 05/21/2017 10:02am
Share
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, Milwaukee County, Wis. Sheriff David Clarke speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Homeland Security Department. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who says he’s been appointed an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, has denied he plagiarized content in his master’s thesis on homeland security.

The denial follows a CNN report Saturday saying Clarke, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, failed to attribute sources at least 47 times in his 2013 thesis.

Clarke wrote in an email to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2q5VT7h ) that “only someone with a political agenda would say this is plagiarism.”

The Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, removed his thesis from its website late Saturday.

A Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, Fran McLaughlin, says Clarke followed the school’s system for writing papers and that the CNN report is biased.

DHS hasn’t confirmed Clarke’s appointment, which the sheriff announced Wednesday.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » DHS hopeful Clarke denies…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News