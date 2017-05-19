Government News

Conviction of ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona stands

May 19, 2017
PHOENIX (AP) — The corruption conviction of former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona will stand after he failed to ask an appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision denying him a new trial.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month rejected Renzi’s request to have that his 2013 convictions set aside. He argued the government didn’t disclose that the FBI told a key witness he may be paid in exchange for testimony and other key facts.

That decision became final Thursday.

The appeals court upheld a Tucson federal judge’s decision that said any missing disclosures would not have changed the trial outcome.

Renzi was released from federal prison in January after serving three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges.

