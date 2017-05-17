Government News

Connecticut police seek videos of officer’s shooting of teen

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 1:09 pm 05/17/2017 01:09pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are asking the public to come forward with any videos, photos and eyewitness accounts of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a teenager and wounding of a man during a traffic stop.

State police investigators made the appeal Wednesday on social media. They’re investigating the May 9 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jayson Negron and the wounding of 21-year-old Julian Fyffe by Bridgeport officer James Boulay.

Bridgeport police say Boulay opened fire when a stolen car driven by Negron nearly ran him over. Fyffe and Negron’s relatives dispute the police version of events and say deadly force wasn’t necessary.

Amateur video already posted on social media shows Negron lying in the street and moving several times while handcuffed after the shooting.

Negron’s funeral was held Wednesday.

