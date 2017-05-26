Government News

Complaint raises questions about Kentucky governor, mansion

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:22 am 05/26/2017 11:22am
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he’s seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin’s reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion.

Richard Beliles, chairman of Common Cause Kentucky, says he filed a complaint with the state’s Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Beliles said Friday he wants answers about the mansion’s sale and reports that Bevin’s family lives there.

Bevin has declined to answer questions about it.

Media reports say Neil Ramsey, a donor to Bevin political causes, sold the mansion to a company named Anchorage Place LLC and that Bevin and his family live there. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board.

Beliles is asking the commission to look into whether the mansion sale and Bevin’s decision to take up residence there amount to improper gifts.

