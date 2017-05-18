Government News

Chinese, S. Korean officials meet in attempt to repair ties

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 5:40 am 05/18/2017 05:40am
South Korean special envoy Lee Hae-chan, right, attends a talk with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the foreign ministry in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with a special envoy sent by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the two countries attempt to repair relations damaged by China’s strong objections to the deployment of a high-tech American missile defense system in South Korea intended to guard against North Korean threats.

Wang and former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan were expected Thursday to discuss ways of containing North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons activities.

China retaliated against Seoul’s deployment of the THAAD missile defense system by suspending visits to South Korea by Chinese tour groups and trips to China by South Korean entertainers. South Korean businesses have faced boycotts, especially the retail group Lotte which provided the land on which the system is being constructed.

