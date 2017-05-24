Carson would like to see HUD’s name changed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson wants to change the name of the sprawling federal agency he leads.

Carson says he’s has “a plan for eventually changing the name from Housing and Urban Development to Housing and Community Development.”

He made the remarks in an interview with Armstrong Williams on SiriusXM.

Carson says he’d like the name to focus more on the agency’s broad mission, which extends beyond cities and urban areas and deep into small towns and rural areas. He says it’s really about “creating communities, communities of opportunity, wherever they exist.”

A name change for the agency would require congressional approval.