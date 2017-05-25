Government News

Caroline Kennedy says she’s missed JFK every day of her life

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 1:18 pm 05/25/2017 01:18pm
FILE - In this 1962 file photo, President John F. Kennedy and his daughter, Caroline, sail off Hyannis Port, Mass. Caroline Kennedy said in a video released by the JFK Library on May 25, 2017, that she thought about her father and "missed him every day of my life.” The 100th anniversary of JFK's birth is Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON (AP) — President John F. Kennedy’s daughter reminisces about her father in a new video released ahead of what would have been his 100th birthday.

Speaking about her father in the video released by the JFK Library in Boston, Caroline Kennedy says she has “thought about him and missed him every day” of her life. She also recalls memories of her father, including hiding under his desk in the oval office and sailing on the family yacht.

Caroline Kennedy’s children, Tatiana, Rose and Jack Kennedy Schlossberg also shared their thoughts in the video.

President Kennedy was assassinated just before Caroline Kennedy’s 6th birthday in Nov. 1963.

The 100th anniversary of his birth is Monday.

