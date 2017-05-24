Business Highlights

___

House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday that the health care bill Republicans have pushed through the House would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama’s health care law. The GOP bill would lower average premiums, but in part that would be because coverage would typically be skimpier.

Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president’s budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stamps. The appearances by Cabinet members come a day after Trump’s budget was released. The officials faced tough questions from Democrats opposed to the blueprint and Republicans skeptical about the administration’s math.

Trump’s budget means deep cuts for health care safety net

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a candidate Donald Trump promised to make health care more affordable, but as president his first full budget calls for deep cuts to safety-net insurance programs. Meanwhile, the budget omits any proposal for negotiating prescription drug prices, a frequent talking point for Trump. The budget doesn’t address Medicare’s long term financial problems, but targets the much smaller Children’s Health Insurance Program. Trump’s Medicaid cuts appear even bigger than those the House recently passed.

How food stamp cuts could ripple through the economy

NEW YORK (AP) — A proposal to curtail the nation’s food stamp program would pinch struggling families and ripple through other areas of the economy. The exact impact in any one area is difficult to quantify but a majority of SNAP benefits are spent at superstores and supermarkets. Walmart has said in the past that it gets about 18 percent of total SNAP benefits. Supporters of the SNAP program also say people could end up using money intended for other items like clothing for groceries.

Serena Williams accepts a new challenge – in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tennis star Serena Williams wants to help diversify the tech industry now that she is joining a Silicon Valley boardroom for the first time. Online poll taking service SurveyMonkey announced Williams’ appointment to its board on Wednesday. Like many other African-Americans, Williams has been disappointed with the Silicon Valley hiring practices that have resulted in the vast majority of high-paying technology jobs being filled by white and Asian men.

Women CEOs earn big pay, but few of them have the top job

NEW YORK (AP) — Women CEOs earned big bucks last year, but there’s still very few of them running the world’s largest companies. The median pay for a female CEO was $13.1 million last year, up 9 percent from 2015, according to an analysis by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. But the number of women in CEO roles has barely budged.

Airlines have rules about taking photos, video on planes

DALLAS (AP) — Be careful what you video on your next flight, it could be against airline rules. Major US airlines say they limit what you can photograph or capture on video. Lawyers say the policies might not stand up in court.

United CEO assures shareholders at meeting; workers protest

CHICAGO (AP) — The CEO of United Airlines assured shareholders that the company is doing all it can to be more customer-friendly since video surfaced of a passenger being violently ejected from a plane last month. Outside the meeting, contract workers demanded higher pay.

Hannity says liberal fascists after sponsors; 1 is leaving

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Sean Hannity says a media watchdog is guilty of ‘liberal fascism’ for targeting his advertisers. One company said that it will no longer sponsor his show. Hannity, a staunch supporter of President Trump and the last prime-time tie to Fox’s glory years, reached a big audience Tuesday with attention drawn to him.

US stocks extend gains to a 5th day as tech companies rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose for the fifth day in a row and the Standard & Poor’s 500 set another record. Technology and materials companies made some of the biggest gains. Bond yields fell as the Federal Reserve discussed selling some of its bond holdings.

Certified pre-owned cars cost more, but come with perks

DETROIT (AP) — A certified pre-owned vehicle costs more than a regular used car, but it can give buyers some peace of mind in the often murky used car market. Certified pre-owned vehicles are used cars that are backed by an automaker’s guarantee. They’re usually newer cars, coming off two- or three-year leases.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 5.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,404.39. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.51 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,012.42. The Nasdaq composite rose 24.31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,163.02.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 11 cents to settle at $51.36 per barrel in New York while Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank 19 cents to $53.96 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline gave up 1 cent to $1.65 a gallon. Heating oil remained at $1.61 a gallon. Natural gas lost 1 cent to $3.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.