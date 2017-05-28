Government News

Australian to send 30 more military advisers to Afghanistan

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 9:09 pm 05/28/2017 09:09pm
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia announced on Monday it would send an additional 30 military advisers to train Afghan troops and expected other countries to increase their contributions to the restive Central Asian country.

Defense Minister Marise Payne said the increase was requested by NATO and supported by the United States. It would bring Australia’s commitment in Afghanistan to 300 military personnel in non-combat roles.

“Their role will be to continue in the train, advise and assist roles,” Payne told a Senate committee.

“We expect other partners to also enhance their contribution to the Resolute Support Mission,” she added.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission is supported by 39 nations that contribute around 13,500 personnel. Its role is to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces and institutions.

Australian troops have been involved in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.

