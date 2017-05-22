Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 1:50 am 05/22/2017 01:50am
Share
In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, photo, a TV news program shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European navies gather for joint war games in the Pacific. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

North Korea test launched a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, seen as a direct challenge to the new South Korean president, who took office earlier this month, as U.S., Japan and European navies gathered for military showcases in the region.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping posed with world leaders as China hosted the Belt and Road Forum at Yangi Lake in the outskirts of Beijing.

The global “ransomware” cyberattack hit computers at 600 locations in Japan, but appeared to cause no major problems as Japanese started their workweek.

A Kashmiri boy used plywood to shield himself from stones and glass marbles during clashes between Indian policemen and protesters in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. The protesters were demanding the release of all political prisoners from Indian prisons.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Hiroshi Otabe in Tokyo.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News