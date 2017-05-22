Government News

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates record while abroad

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 3:57 am 05/22/2017 03:57am
President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Fact Checks find that President Donald Trump often takes credit for accomplishments that have yet to be realized or that were the work of his predecessor.

Now he’s done so while abroad.

He said in a speech in Saudi Arabia that he’s achieved record spending on the armed forces. That’s premature at best. He comes out Tuesday with a detailed proposal for the federal budget. Nothing is achieved until and unless Congress passes something.

