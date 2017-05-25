Government News

Amtrak: 3 tracks to be closed at Penn Station during repairs

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 12:59 pm 05/25/2017 12:59pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak officials say three tracks at a time will be closed at Penn Station as part of extensive repair work there that is expected to inconvenience thousands of rail commuters this summer.

They say the tracks will be closed so rails, switches and other aging equipment can be replaced.

It’s not yet known how train schedules will be affected since final details haven’t been released. Amtrak has been negotiating with the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit, which combine to carry hundreds of thousands of people into and out of the station each weekday.

This week, Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie unveiled a plan to divert some of NJ Transit’s lines to Hoboken.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has predicted a “summer of hell” for commuters.

