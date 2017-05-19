Government News

Alabama lawmakers approve Confederate monument protections

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 2:32 pm 05/19/2017 02:32pm
FILE - In this April 10, 2014, file photo, a Confederate monument stands outside the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Ala. The Alabama Legislature has approved a bill Friday, May 19, 2017, that would prohibit the removal of historic monuments that have stood for more than 40 years. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have voted to prohibit any alterations to Confederate monuments or markers. With a vote of 69-29, the House accepted final revisions Friday and sent the bill to Gov. Kay Ivey. Thursday’s Senate vote was 25-8.

The bill would prohibit the removal of monuments installed more than 40 years ago. A new state commission would grant or deny permission for changes to monuments, markers, streets and school names standing for at least 20 years.

Black lawmakers objected throughout the session. Sen. Hank Sanders, a Selma Democrat, says the monuments represent “oppression to a large part of the people in the state.”

Rep. Mack Butler asked opposed lawmakers if they support “sanitizing” history.

Home » Latest News » Government News » Alabama lawmakers approve Confederate…
