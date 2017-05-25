Government News

74-year-old man shot, killed by deputies is identified

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 7:08 am 05/25/2017 07:08am
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Tennessee deputies after they say he fired shots at a neighbor and into the air.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qfxjVN ) the man killed Tuesday was 74-year-old Albert Gagnier. Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said in a statement Wednesday that Knox County Sheriff’s deputies shot Gagnier after a confrontation in which he fired additional shots. He didn’t say if Gagnier shot at the deputies.

DeBusk says family members and neighbors said Gagnier had been acting unusually recently.

He says the Knoxville Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an administrative investigation per an inter-agency agreement to investigate each other’s officer-involved shootings.

Seven deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

