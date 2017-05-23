Government News

23 arrested in state Capitol in protests over gift-ban bill

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 4:12 pm 05/22/2017 04:12pm
Three demonstrators sit in a crowded hallway in the Pennsylvania Capitol before they are arrested by police as part of the so-called "March on Harrisburg" on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pa. The demonstrators say they want forward movement on a gift ban bill that's been sitting in the Republican-controlled House State Government Committee since it was introduced in January. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nearly two dozen people have been arrested inside the Pennsylvania state Capitol as protesters seek to push forward a ban on gifts to lawmakers.

Capitol Police spokesman Troy Thompson says the 23 arrested Monday face charges of disorderly conduct, a summary offense.

The March on Harrisburg demonstrators say they want a gift-ban bill that’s been sitting in the Republican-controlled House State Government Committee since January to move forward. Demonstrators chanted, “Drain the swamp” and “People in, money out.”

Unlike most other states, Pennsylvania doesn’t limit how much in gifts lawmakers may receive. Lobbyists routinely dole out free meals, drinks and even tickets to expensive sporting events and recreational opportunities.

Such bills have been introduced before and seen no action. Gifts to state employees under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf are banned.

