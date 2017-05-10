10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. FORMER PANAMA DICTATOR MANUEL NORIEGA DIES AT 83

The onetime U.S. ally, ousted as Panama’s dictator by an American invasion in 1989, ruled with an iron fist, ordering the deaths of those who opposed him and maintaining a murky, close and conflictive relationship with the United States.

2. ‘WORDS CANNOT MEASURE THE DEPTH OF THEIR DEVOTION’

President Donald Trump honors the nation’s fallen military men and women during a Memorial Day service at Arlington National Cemetery.

3. WHO SHOWS ANOTHER SIDE OF TRUMP’S ‘AMERICA FIRST’

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley emerges as the more human face of a Trump foreign policy that has otherwise elevated security and economic opportunity interests

4. IS TARGETS CIVILIANS IN IRAQI CAPITAL DURING RAMADAN

A nighttime bombing outside a popular ice cream parlor is claimed by the extremists, and at least 24 are killed in Baghdad attacks.

5. WHAT TIGERS WOODS BLAMES FOR DUI CHARGE

The pro golfer says an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine — not alcohol — led to his arrest over the weekend.

6. ‘HE LOVED ME ENOUGH TO TAKE SOME BULLETS FOR ME’

Caleb Edwards, 15, recounts how his cousin Jordan Blackwell was killed while using his own body to shield Caleb from gunfire in a Mississippi shooting rampage where seven others also died.

7. WHERE PROTEST SPARKS TEXAS LAWMAKER THREATS OF GUN VIOLENCE

Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas’ tough new anti-“sanctuary cities” law launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House on Monday, briefly halting work and prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle — and even threaten gun violence.

8. SUSPECT IN PORTLAND LIGHT RAIL SLAYINGS TO APPEAR IN COURT

The man police say fatally stabbed two other men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train makes his initial court appearance Monday and the city’s mayor says he hopes the slayings will inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country.”

9. THOUSANDS PAY TRIBUTE ON JFK CENTENNIAL

On what would have been the late president’s 100th birthday, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston holds a celebration that capped a long holiday weekend of events.

10. AWARD-WINNING SPORTS WRITER DEFORD DIES AT 78

Frank Deford, columnist for Sports Illustrated and contributor to NPR, “was a giant in the world of sports. His loss is immeasurable,” says broadcaster Bryant Gumbel.