10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 6:32 am 05/25/2017 06:32am
Police at the scene at an address in Nuneaton, England Thursday May 25, 2017 where they arrested a seventh suspect in the investigation into the Manchester Arena bombing. British police have arrested a seventh person in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing. The man was held Wednesday after police carried out searches in the English town of Nuneaton, which is about 161 kilometers (100 miles) south of Manchester.(Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. UK ANGERED BY US BOMBING LEAKS

British security and law enforcement officials are reviewing whether other sensitive information involving the Manchester probe should still be shared.

2. TRUMP MEETING WITH NATO, EU IN BRUSSELS

The U.S. president is visiting a city he once called a “hellhole” to meet with the leaders of one alliance he threatened to abandon and another whose weakening he cheered.

3. WHAT NATO’S CHIEF IS AFFIRMING

Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance will join the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, but will not wage direct war against the extremists.

4. REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING REPORTER

Greg Gianforte, running for Montana’s sole congressional seat, faces misdemeanor charges after witnesses say he grabbed a Guardian journalist by the neck and slammed him to the ground.

5. FILIPINO TROOPS CLOSE IN ON SOUTHERN CITY

Army tanks roll into Marawi to try to restore control after Islamic State-linked militants launch a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing.

6. WHY SENATE MAY NEED TO RECONCILE GOP HEALTH CARE BILL

Congress’ nonpartisan budget analysts say it would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured and cause many people with preexisting medical conditions to pay more for coverage.

7. SOME OREGON VINEYARDS TRY HAND AT POT FARMING

Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, some wineries are trying their hand at growing marijuana.

8. CONTROVERSIAL IVF DOCTOR GIVES HOPE TO OLDER WOMEN

An in-vitro fertilization clinic in India treats would-be mothers as old as 70, despite concerns about the health risks and parents dying before their kids reach adulthood.

9. WHAT PLAN COULD SERVE AS A NATIONAL MODEL

Gov. Scott Walker wants to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening.

10. WHERE US CITIES ARE SEE POPULATION RISE

Four of the top five are in Texas with Conroe, a northern Houston suburb, the fastest-growing of the top 15, the U.S. Census Bureau says.

Government News