10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. TRUMP URGES MIDEAST NATIONS TO DRIVE OUT ‘ISLAMIC EXTREMISM’

The president uses a speech in Saudi Arabia to describe the fight as a “battle between good and evil” rather than a clash between the West and Islam.

2. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED NEXT

The president is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, and on his agenda is the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

3. CONGRESSIONAL PANELS PLEDGE THOROUGH PROBE INTO COMEY FIRING

They say the American people need a full airing as to why the former FBI director was ousted.

4. NORTH KOREA FIRES MEDIUM-RANGE MISSILE

The launch comes a week after Pyongyang successfully tested a new midrange rocket it says can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

5. NICKI MINAJ KICKS OFF BILLBOARD AWARDS

Drake, who is also slated to perform, walks into the ceremony an early winner, picking up 10 awards in an announcement made earlier.

6. WHICH U.N. AGENCY SPENDS BIG ON TRAVEL

As the cash-strapped World Health Organization pleads for more money, its chief flies first class and stays in a 5-star hotel, The AP finds.

7. WHO VOWS MORE AID FOR SYRIANS

Visiting a refugee camp in Jordan, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says the Trump administration wants to step up help for the millions of people displaced.

8. WHY BRAZILIANS CALL FOR PRESIDENT TO RESIGN

They urge Michel Temer to step down after the highest court opened an investigation into allegations he endorsed the payment of hush money to a jailed former lawmaker.

9. CLINT EASTWOOD SAYS HE MIGHT ACT AGAIN SOME DAY

The actor regales the Cannes Film Festival with stories from his long career, predicts a possible return to acting and decries the rise of political correctness.

10. RINGLING’S FINAL SHOW COMMENCES AFTER 146 YEARS

Animal rights activists targeted the circus, saying that forcing animals to perform and transporting them around the country amounts to abuse.