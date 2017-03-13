3:44 am, March 13, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » US congressman supports anti-immigration…

US congressman supports anti-immigration Dutch politician

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 3:23 am 03/13/2017 03:23am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran Republican congressman is voicing support for a right-wing Dutch politician who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam.

Rep. Steve King of Iowa, in a tweet Sunday, paid tribute to Geert Wilders, a veteran member of the Dutch Parliament who founded the Party of Freedom. It came as the Dutch prepare for an election Wednesday.

In the post on his verified Twitter account, King, who has served in the U.S. House since his election in 2002, said: Wilders “understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King is among conservatives who have strongly advocated an end to the U.S. practice of granting automatic citizenship to children born here to parents who are in the country illegally.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » US congressman supports anti-immigration…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Government News