US airstrikes kill former Guantanamo detainee in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airstrikes against an al-Qaida-linked militant group in Yemen killed a former Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detainee who was released in 2009 despite earlier recommendations that he remain in custody because he was considered a high threat to America and its allies.

The Pentagon says Mohammed Tahar, a Yemeni, was killed Thursday. Tahar was held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for seven years.

A March 2008 memo from the detention center commander warned that Tahar would engage in extremist activities if he was released.

Also killed was Usayd al-Adani, an explosives expert and district leader of the group, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says the latest strikes in Yemen’s Abyan region bring the total number of attacks to more than 40 over the past five days.