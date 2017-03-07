Trump tweet signals ongoing support for Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seems to be reinforcing his campaign support for the continued use of the Guantanamo Bay detention center, using an early morning tweet to discuss the facility, which his predecessor had vowed to close.

The tweet decrying the release of Guantanamo detainees who returned to the battlefield was the first time Trump mentioned the detention center since he took office.

Trump tweeted: “122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!”

But, the tweet pins the blame on the wrong president. The bulk of detainees who returned to the fight were released under then-President George W. Bush not Barack Obama. It also suggests that Trump hasn’t given up on the idea that Guantanamo should remain an active facility.