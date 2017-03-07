5:32 pm, March 7, 2017
68° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump tweet signals ongoing…

Trump tweet signals ongoing support for Guantanamo

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 5:28 pm 03/07/2017 05:28pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2013 file photo reviewed by the U.S. military, dawn arrives at the now closed Camp X-Ray, which was used as the first detention facility for al-Qaida and Taliban militants who were captured after the Sept. 11 attacks at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. President Donald Trump appeared on March 7, 2017, to reinforce his campaign support for the continued use of the Guantanamo Bay detention center, using an early morning tweet to discuss the facility, which his predecessor vowed to close. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seems to be reinforcing his campaign support for the continued use of the Guantanamo Bay detention center, using an early morning tweet to discuss the facility, which his predecessor had vowed to close.

The tweet decrying the release of Guantanamo detainees who returned to the battlefield was the first time Trump mentioned the detention center since he took office.

Trump tweeted: “122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!”

But, the tweet pins the blame on the wrong president. The bulk of detainees who returned to the fight were released under then-President George W. Bush not Barack Obama. It also suggests that Trump hasn’t given up on the idea that Guantanamo should remain an active facility.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump tweet signals ongoing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Government News