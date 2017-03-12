8:13 pm, March 12, 2017
The Latest: Navajo Nation police officer dies after shooting

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 7:58 pm 03/12/2017 07:58pm
PREWITT, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Navajo Nation police officer (all times local):

6 p.m.

Authorities say a Navajo Nation police officer who was shot responding to a domestic violence call has died.

Frank A. Fisher, an FBI spokesman in Albuquerque, says 27-year-old Houston James Largo died after being critically wounded early Sunday near the small town of Prewitt, in western New Mexico.

The agency says Largo is a decorated officer with five years of service.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody, but no other details have been released.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said before the officer died that he was praying for him and his family and had received a call from New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez offering assistance.

___

2:10 p.m.

The FBI and Navajo Nation are investigating a shooting that critically wounded a tribal police officer.

Authorities say the officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday near the small town of Prewitt, in western New Mexico.

They say a suspect is in custody, but no other details have been released.

FBI officials say the officer was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. There was no immediate update on the officer’s condition and a name wasn’t released.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he’s praying for the wounded officer and his family.

He says New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has called to offer assistance in the case.

The New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

