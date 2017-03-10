1:05 pm, March 10, 2017
The Latest: Mother of man killed by police questions force

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:44 pm 03/10/2017 12:44pm
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a man who was shot and killed by police at a California sports complex (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

The mother of a man who was shot and killed by authorities after police say he chased children at a California sports complex says she believes police used excessive force.

Angela Hernandez said Friday her 29-year-old son had problems but sounded fine when she spoke with him on Thursday hours before the incident occurred.

She says he was good-hearted and would never go after children.

Coroner’s officials say Steven Schiltz died on an artificial turf field Thursday night in Huntington Beach.

Police say 200 people were at the complex when the man reportedly carrying a bat and broken bottle was shot by two officers.

The mother told KCBS-TV on Thursday that she had struggled with her son’s drug abuse issues and sought help for him after he was held in a psych ward last year.

___

7:19 a.m.

Authorities have identified the man killed by police in front of a crowd of families after he reportedly was chasing children at a sports complex in Southern California.

The Orange County Coroner Division says 29-year-old Steven Schiltz of Huntington Beach died Thursday evening at an artificial turf field at the complex.

The shooting is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say there were about 200 people at the complex during the incident in Huntington Beach.

___

6:44 a.m.

A man reportedly chasing children around a Southern California sports complex was shot and killed by two police officers.

Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy tells The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2n74cCe ) there were reports that the man was holding a bat and broken bottle before he was shot Thursday night.

The shooting occurred when the man ran up bleachers where there were parents.

The police chief says there were about 200 people present.

The 45-acre park has eight softball fields and seven soccer fields as well as batting cages and playgrounds.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

Government News Latest News National News
