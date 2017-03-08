1:02 pm, March 8, 2017
The Latest: Apple: Many WikiLeaks flaws fixed weeks ago

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:48 pm 03/08/2017 12:48pm
FILE - This April 13, 2016, file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. An alleged CIA surveillance program disclosed by WikiLeaks on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, purportedly targeted security weaknesses in smart TVs, smartphones, personal computers and even cars, and enabled snooping that could circumvent encryption on communications apps such as Facebook’s WhatsApp. WikiLeaks is, for now, withholding details on the specific hacks used. But WikiLeaks claims that the data and documents it obtained reveal a broad program to bypass security measures on everyday products. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities (all times ET):

12:30 p.m.

Apple says many of the security vulnerabilities disclosed by the anti-secrecy site WikiLeaks were fixed weeks ago.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks released thousands of documents that it claims show a broad program by the CIA to turn everyday gadgets such as iPhones into snooping tools by exploiting previously undisclosed software flaws.

Apple says its initial analysis shows that its latest version of the iOS system software for iPhones and iPads fixes many of those flaws. That version came out in January, well before the latest WikiLeaks release.

Apple says it will “continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities.”

Apple is encouraging its users to download the latest version of iOS for the most recent security updates.

Google hasn’t commented yet on similar vulnerabilities with its Android system.

