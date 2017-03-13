9:45 am, March 13, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » State probes into NY…

State probes into NY utilities’ windstorm response sought

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:38 am 03/13/2017 08:38am
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Local officials are joining New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in calling for state regulators to investigate how utilities responded to last week’s windstorm that knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in the western part of the state.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wants the Department of Public Services to conduct an investigation into New York State Electric and Gas Corporation’s response to Wednesday’s storm that left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the Buffalo area without power.

More than half of the overall outages were in the Rochester area, which Cuomo visited on Friday. The next day the Democrat directed the PSC to investigate RG&E’s preparation and response to the storm that brought wind gusts of 70 mph to 80 mph.

More than 30,000 RG&E customers spent a frigid weekend without heat or lights. Some 8,000 customers remain without power early Monday.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » State probes into NY…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

A look back: DC’s biggest March snowstorms

As the forecast of winter weather looms, WTOP's Dave Dildine highlights the most-memorable snowstorms to strike the D.C. region during the month of March.

Recommended
Latest

Picture This

7 top places to catch spring blooms across America

From Death Valley National Park’s vibrant yellow daisies to the district’s iconic cherry blossoms to the Great Smoky Mountains’ colorful wildflowers and everywhere in between, here’s where to catch impressive floral displays across America this spring.

Government News