Sports court hears Eq. Guinea fight Women’s World Cup ban

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:10 am 03/09/2017 11:10am
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Equatorial Guinea’s soccer federation has given evidence at sport’s highest court to overturn its exclusion from the 2019 Women’s World Cup in a player’s forged documents case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Equatorial Guinea’s appeal hearing on Thursday seeks to annul a ban from the 2018 and 2020 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The 2018 tournament is Africa’s qualifying route for the World Cup in France.

The latest ineligible player case for Equatorial Guinea follows its disqualification by FIFA from the women’s 2012 and 2020 Olympic tournaments.

The 2020 Olympic and 2018-2020 AFCON bans involve a Brazil-born midfielder.

The Confederation of African Football said Camila Nobre do Carmo Oliviera played at different tournaments with passports showing different names and birth dates.

CAS verdicts typically take several weeks.

