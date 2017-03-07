Senate poised to block Obama-era rule on federal land plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve legislation blocking an Obama-era regulation that Republicans said could deter development of federal lands and harm local economies in the West.

The rule from the Bureau of Land Management required federal land managers to consider climate change and other long-term effects when considering proposed development on public lands.

Environmental groups said the rule ensured that the BLM would be more responsive to the changing conditions of public lands in its planning.

But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is urging senators to repeal the rule.

She says the rule provided opportunities for public input early on, while curbing such opportunities as planning moves to the final stages. She says the rule maximized the BLM’s power while sidelining Western states.