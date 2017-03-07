7:02 pm, March 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate demands action to…

Senate demands action to end threats to Jewish facilities

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 6:33 pm 03/07/2017 06:33pm
Share
A police officer stands in front of the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester after a bomb threat was reported in Brighton, N.Y on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson said his department will work with the FBI to see if the threat was similar to those received at other JCC facilities across the U.S. (Tina Macintyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The entire U.S. Senate is calling on the Trump administration to take more aggressive steps to counter the growing number of anonymous bomb threats against Jewish organizations and institutions across the country.

All 100 senators say in a letter sent Tuesday that the incidents are becoming more frequent and failure to take swift action places innocent people at risk. Targets of the threats include synagogues, Jewish day schools and community centers.

The letter is addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director James Comey and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The senators say these “cowardly acts aim to create an atmosphere of fear.” They say at least 98 incidents against community centers and schools in 33 states have been reported in the first two months of 2017 alone.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate demands action to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Government News