Pentagon: More than 30 airstrikes in Yemen since Thursday

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:46 pm 03/03/2017 12:46pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. has conducted more than 30 airstrikes this week in Yemen aimed at an al-Qaida affiliate seen as intent on attacking the U.S.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Friday that U.S. warplanes over the past two days have targeted members of the group known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as the group’s infrastructure, fighting positions and heavy weapons. He said approximately 25 strikes had been launched on Thursday and “several” more on Friday, putting the combined total at more than 30.

Without specifying future plans, Davis said the U.S. was engaged in a sustained campaign in areas of Yemen where AQAP is most active. He said no U.S. ground troops have been involved in firefights there since a late-January raid.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
