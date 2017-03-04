8:25 pm, March 4, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Pence criticizes AP for…

Pence criticizes AP for publishing his wife’s email address

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 8:12 pm 03/04/2017 08:12pm
Share
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks following a meeting with area business leaders and a short tour of Blain Supply's company headquarters and warehousing facility during his trip to Janesville, Wis. on Friday, March 3, 2017. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing The Associated Press for listing his wife’s email address in a story about his frequent resistance to public records requests while Indiana’s governor.

In a tweet Saturday, Pence said that by publishing the personal AOL address of his wife, Karen, the AP “violated her privacy and our security.” The vice president posted a letter his counsel sent to Gary Pruitt, the AP’s president and CEO.

On Friday, the AP reported the Pences used their AOL accounts to conduct official business since at least 2013.

Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement: “AP removed the email address from subsequent stories after learning Mrs. Pence still used the account. The AP stands by its story, which addresses important transparency issues.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Pence criticizes AP for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Government News